Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: Fight Odds, Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

The boxing calendar is full of intriguing fights to close out 2020, but the one that stands out the most isn't a championship bout. Instead, it's something of a curiosity, an eight-round exhibition match between two of the sport's all-time greats: Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. They will lace up on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tyson, 54, hasn't fought since an exhibition match in 2006. He had officially retired from the sport a year prior, capping off a career that saw him win 50 fights (44 by stoppage) and establish himself as one of the most vicious punchers ever in the heavyweight division.

Jones, 51, is a former multi-weight champion and was picked as the "Fighter of the Decade" for the 1990s by the Boxing Writer's Association of America. He's never quite been able to bring himself to step away from the ring, having fought professionally as recently as February 2018, when he beat Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision.

The two will fight under exhibition rules that might take the steam out of the event for some viewers. For others, it will be an opportunity to see if two of the best boxers ever can still conjure up some of the magic that made them legends.

Here's how to watch.

Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Fight Info

When: Saturday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Live stream: TysonOnTriller.com/FITE TV (pay-per-view, $49.99)

TV Info: BT Sports Box Office (UK only, pay-per-view)



Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Odds

Tyson: 3/5

Jones Jr.: 8/5

Draw: 8/1

Just so it's clear, this is not a regular boxing match. The California State Athletic Commission has laid out some strict ground rules for the bout.

According to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, the rounds will be two minutes long instead of three, the competitors will have to wear 12-ounce gloves, there's no headgear and if either man suffers a bad cut, the night will end early.

Martin also spoke to CSAC executive director Andy Foster, who made it clear that this is more about entertainment than earnest competition.

"There's no official judges,” he said, per Martin. "The WBC is going to have some guest celebrity judges remotely, not official, not 10-9 [scores], nothing like that. No cumulative score. No winner announced."

The rules make sense given the fighters' ages and the inherent dangers of the sport, so it will be interesting to see how fans react when all is said and done.

The undercard might be a selling point for some, with YouTube star Logan Paul taking on former NBA point guard Nate Robinson, and former two-weight world champion Badou Jack (22-3-3, 13 KOs) going for his first win in three years against undefeated journeyman Blake McKernan (13-0, 6 KOs).

Tyson has gone to great lengths to hype up this exhibition and has impressed with videos showing him in undeniably great shape for someone in his mid-50s.



Jones is getting up there in years, but he's never really stopped being in and around the ring. He might be the fresher fighter of the two, although Tyson is the naturally bigger man, having spent his career at heavyweight while his opponent did his best work at super middleweight and light heavyweight.

While the two are being discouraged from going for the knockout, there's always a chance one of them catches his opponent with a clean blow and sends them to the canvas. It's probably easier to imagine Tyson doing this, given his penchant for scoring early KOs in his prime.

However, Iron Mike hasn't been in a professional bout in 15 years, so who knows how he will fare if Jones gets aggressive and manages to land some good power shots.