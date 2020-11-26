Recent 1st-Round NFL Draft Picks with the Most Untapped Potential Entering 2021

0 of 8

It doesn't always work out for first-round picks upon arrival in the NFL.

While some immediately look like seasoned veterans, others take time to realize their massive upside.

Whether injury or schematic fit have held them back, some noteworthy draft picks from the 2017 through 2020 rookie classes still boast plenty of upside. They could see it unlocked, too, through added playing time and progression or a change of scenery.

Note that all of these players aren't necessarily busts—but tremendous untapped potential remains in each.