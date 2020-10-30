Bengals' John Ross Sounds off on Twitter: No Secret That I Have Requested Trade

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Wide receiver John Ross became the latest Cincinnati Bengals player to publicly demand a trade Friday.

Days after defensive end Carlos Dunlap forced his way out of town, Ross criticized the perception of himself within the organization and made clear his frustration with the Bengals:

Ross began training camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list but was activated on August 23. He's suited up for three games this season but hasn't been targeted since Week 2.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Ross' agent reached out to the team about a potential trade on October 20, noting the wideout wants a fresh start elsewhere if the team wasn't going to consistently use him.

NFL Insider Adam Caplan reported the team would rather cut ties with Ross in March when his contract expires than move him before the November 3 trade deadline.

The No. 9 overall pick out of Washington in 2017, Ross dealt with a knee injury during his rookie season that limited him to just 17 snaps in three games, per Pro Football Reference. Over the following two seasons, Ross tallied 716 total yards on 49 catches with 10 touchdowns in 21 contests.

Yet as the Bengals continue to rebuild with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, Ross has found little room to showcase his hands and speed this season.

Cincinnati declined the fifth-year option on Ross' rookie contract before the 2020 season began. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

It appears one way or the other, Ross will get his wish to move on from the Bengals. It just won't happen before the Nov. 3 deadline.