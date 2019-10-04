Redskins HC Jay Gruden Reportedly Didn't Want to Draft Dwayne Haskins

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden's apparent reluctance to play Dwayne Haskins may have something to do with a report that he didn't want to draft the former Ohio State star.

Per Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, Gruden "did not want" Haskins selected with the 15th overall pick, and Haskins "has sensed" his coach didn't want him.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported April 25, the first day of the NFL draft, there was disagreement within the organization both about whether to select a quarterback in the first round and, if they went in that direction, which one.

Russini noted Washington owner Dan Snyder and president Bruce Allen preferred Haskins, but others were making a case for Daniel Jones.

The choice was taken away from the Redskins when Jones was drafted sixth overall by the New York Giants.

During spring practices, Gruden made it sound like he was ready to give Haskins a chance to compete for the starting job.

"Oh, for sure," he told reporters in June. "I'd be silly not to. He's put enough out there on tape to say he deserves a shot, without a doubt."

Case Keenum ultimately won the job, but he has struggled to protect the ball with six turnovers in four games. Following a 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3 when Keenum had five turnovers, Gruden didn't sound like he was close to playing Haskins.

"Not really," Gruden told reporters. "I can't be changing people every five minutes."

Haskins did see game action in Week 4 against the Giants. He replaced Keenum, who had been dealing with a foot injury, in the second quarter. The 22-year-old went 9-of-17 for 107 yards and had three interceptions.

Washington hasn't named its starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.