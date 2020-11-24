Video: Marshawn Lynch Helps Pass out 200 Free Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch helped hand out 200 free turkeys Monday ahead of Thanksgiving on the island of O'ahu in Hawaii.

Rob DeMello of KHON2 News tweeted footage:

The 34-year-old Lynch, a native of Oakland, California, now lives in Hawaii for part of the year.

He is perhaps best known for his "Beast Mode" nickname, memorable runs on the field and unique personality, but he has long been a charitable person as well.

In 2011, Lynch co-founded the Fam 1st Family Foundation, which provides leadership to children, particularly in the Oakland area.

While Lynch has not technically retired from football since making his return to the Seattle Seahawks late last season out of necessity amid a rash of injuries, he has nothing left to prove as an NFL player.

During his 12-year career with the Buffalo Bills, Seahawks and Oakland Raiders, he was a five-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro and one-time Super Bowl champion.

He has rushed for 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns during the regular season to go along with 287 receptions for 2,214 yards and nine additional scores. Lynch also excelled in the playoffs with 970 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in 13 career postseason games.

Lynch may receive heavy Hall of Fame consideration in the coming years, but despite his star power, he is still helping those around him and bringing them a bit of holiday joy.