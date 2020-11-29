Alexa Bliss, The Fiend and the 6 Best Character Changes in Recent WWE History

1 of 6

Two years ago, the Bray Wyatt character had essentially crashed and burned.

What started as one of the most compelling characters in WWE had been monumentally butchered by inconsistent booking and inexplicable defeats. Any promise the Cape Fear-inspired false prophet showed upon his debut in 2013 was washed away by management's unwillingness to recognize its potential.

Then came Wyatt's reinvention.

Faced with irrelevancy, he introduced a dual-personality character that was part-Mr. Rogers and part-masked horror movie demon. Whether he was inviting his friends into the Firefly Fun House or hauntingly demanding they "let him in," Wyatt freshened his act up and immediately became relevant in the WWE Universe.

The creativity behind it all and The Fiend persona's aura helped make Wyatt the best part of many shows. Though there is not much to his in-ring production, the character development, portrayal and high-profile angles keep fans engaged in a way few others can.

It is no wonder, then, that Vince McMahon and WWE Creative opted to put the Universal Championship on him twice. Regardless of how long those reigns lasted, he was awarded them because of the popularity of the character and his performance in the role.

The addition of a sidekick—another character change that ranks on this list—has made him even more intriguing as 2020 draws to a conclusion.