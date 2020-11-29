Alexa Bliss, The Fiend and the 6 Best Character Changes in Recent WWE History

Alexa Bliss, The Fiend and the 6 Best Character Changes in Recent WWE HistoryNovember 29, 2020
There comes a time in every WWE Superstar's career when they must undergo a drastic character change in order to remain relevant. The alternative, of course, is falling into a deep, dark creative abyss that leads the WWE Universe to lose interest or abandon their fandom entirely.
Luckily for these six performers, their ability to change things up, exercise their creativity and buy into the evolved personas presented to them by WWE Creative over the past few years helped keep them at the forefront of the product and among the most popular characters on the show.
Beginning with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and his new sidekick, Alexa Bliss.
Bray Wyatt: From Cape Fear to The Fiend
Two years ago, the Bray Wyatt character had essentially crashed and burned.
What started as one of the most compelling characters in WWE had been monumentally butchered by inconsistent booking and inexplicable defeats. Any promise the Cape Fear-inspired false prophet showed upon his debut in 2013 was washed away by management's unwillingness to recognize its potential.
Then came Wyatt's reinvention.
Faced with irrelevancy, he introduced a dual-personality character that was part-Mr. Rogers and part-masked horror movie demon. Whether he was inviting his friends into the Firefly Fun House or hauntingly demanding they "let him in," Wyatt freshened his act up and immediately became relevant in the WWE Universe.
The creativity behind it all and The Fiend persona's aura helped make Wyatt the best part of many shows. Though there is not much to his in-ring production, the character development, portrayal and high-profile angles keep fans engaged in a way few others can.
It is no wonder, then, that Vince McMahon and WWE Creative opted to put the Universal Championship on him twice. Regardless of how long those reigns lasted, he was awarded them because of the popularity of the character and his performance in the role.
The addition of a sidekick—another character change that ranks on this list—has made him even more intriguing as 2020 draws to a conclusion.
Alexa Bliss: From Little Miss to Twisted Bliss
Alexa Bliss started her career as a sparkling, glitzy fairy in NXT. Then she became one of WWE's resident mean girls before forging an unlikely friendship with Nikki Cross. It was her latest evolution that earned her a place on this list, though.
Captivated by The Fiend following two confrontations, one of which included the Mandible Claw, she became the Harley Quinn to his demented clown prince.
While her transformation is ongoing, it has included the destruction of said friendship with Cross, the manipulation of both WWE champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton as Bray Wyatt eyes the top prize on the Raw brand and a trance-like state she finds herself in when triggered by the Firefly Fun House host.
In what may prove to be her greatest run on the WWE roster, Bliss is clearly motivated by the material she has to work with and has excelled to this point. With her laughing and giggling giving way to tears of confusion and then a haunting smile that portrays a lost girl of sorts, she is stealing the show every time she steps on screen.
All without having to be a consistent, weekly wrestler. And therein lies the key to the long-term success of both Bliss and Wyatt: They should remain an attraction and not be overexposed.
Roman Reigns: From Beloved Babyface to The Tribal Chief
After years of being presented as the face of WWE, a generic, one-dimensional babyface who was never allowed to grow beyond that, Roman Reigns underwent a heel turn in the summer and has already become the best thing about the product.
No longer a smiling babyface, Reigns is a domineering, manipulative, brooding bad guy who touts himself as The Tribal Chief, The Head of the Table and the guy around WWE. He has belittled and berated cousin Jey Uso in the name of making him a feared and respected leader who properly represents the family.
He has taken on a cold, heartless personality all in the name of respect. Above that, he has let his ego show through, particularly in a pre-Survivor Series promo in which he referred to Drew McIntyre as a "secondary champion," the guy who does all of the media appearances Roman doesn't want to.
He has become so aggressive, ruthless and uncaring that if WWE Creative isn't careful, he will be the most popular guy on the show the moment fans are allowed back into arenas because he has finally found himself in a role that fits him.
This particular character is one that has allowed him to feel comfortable and authentic rather than the lifeless persona he was forced into way back in 2014.
Is he a good guy off-screen? Absolutely. Is he a bad guy on it? Hell yeah.
Is he the guy? No doubt.
Seth Rollins: From Burning It Down to False Prophet
Like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins found himself a shallow babyface as 2019 drew to a close. He had been rejected by the fans, who were tired of the generic good guy being shoved down their throats to the point that a change became necessary.
Just 24 hours after that year's Survivor Series, Rollins cut a scathing promo on the rest of the Raw locker room. From there, he started referring to "the greater good" and claiming his actions were in the name of it. He recruited Murphy and The Authors of Pain to serve as his backup before revealing a new moniker for himself: The Monday Night Messiah.
Referring to himself as a deity of sorts, a prophet who always had some convoluted reasoning for his heinous actions, he quickly became the top heel on the Raw brand. Whether he was knocking out Aleister Black or driving the corner of the steel steps into Rey Mysterio's eye and kicking off a program that would run for an ungodly amount of time, Rollins was the loudmouthed bad guy fans wanted to see get his ass kicked.
And he was a breath of fresh air following his one-note good-guy persona.
Now written off television to be with fiancee Becky Lynch as they prepare for the birth of their first child, he has the opportunity to come back refreshed and, perhaps, with another new incarnation of his character for fans to invest in.
Becky Lynch: From Afterthought to The Man
Prior to SummerSlam 2018, Becky Lynch was a fun-loving, hard-working afterthought.
One-fourth of the famed Four Horsewomen who led the charge in the women's revolution, she was left behind as Bayley, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair were regularly involved in high-profile feuds, matches and storylines.
That all changed at the summertime spectacular, when Lynch made a much-needed heel turn to the delight of the fans. From there, she would dub herself The Man, a braggadocios heel who believed she was every bit as good as she claimed to be and wasted no time proving it, as she quickly became SmackDown women's champion.
Throw in a broken face courtesy of Nia Jax and the iconic imagery surrounding it, and you had a character that quickly became the hottest in the industry. What started as a heel turn saw Lynch become the most popular star on any show.
Her blunt honesty, undeniable charisma and always-great in-ring work came together to provide fans with a character they could—and wanted to—believe in.
It is no wonder, then, that she was chosen to be one-third of the WrestleMania 35 main event, a historic match that saw women headline the show for the first time in history. For Lynch, it was her coronation as the top star in the industry.
She left that night with the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships and went on to share the ring with icons like The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, further cementing her status and putting an exclamation point on the character alteration that changed her life forever.
Daniel Bryan: From Yes Movement to The Planet's Champion
The worst thing about "The Planet's Champion" Daniel Bryan is that the change in character was so short-lived.
Whether he was denouncing the idea of eating meat or fuel emissions or berating WWE Shop for producing an inorganic t-shirt with his likeness on it, Bryan relished the idea of being a champion for the planet. He produced a new WWE Championship made of hemp, sported all-natural clothing and an unkempt beard and hairstyle that screamed "damn dirty hippy."
His promos were straight fire, and his in-ring work was inspired. It was the best version of Bryan we had seen since his comedic stylings with Kane as part of Team Hell No and a reminder of just how extraordinary a performer Bryan could be in all facets of the game.
Unfortunately, he ran into a Mack truck in the form of Kofi Kingston, putting him over in the most emotional match of the WrestleMania 35 card, ending his reign atop the SmackDown brand. Shortly thereafter, the persona fell off, a victim of creative inconsistency.
It was too bad because there was likely plenty of mileage left in having a motivated performer ready to continue preaching the value of saving Mother Earth to the masses.