    Myles Garrett Suffered Oblique Injury in Loss to Chiefs, Says Browns' Stefanski

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2021
    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 10-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed star pass-rusher Myles Garrett suffered an oblique injury in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

    The 25-year-old was limited to 10 games in 2019 after receiving a lengthy suspension for taking off the helmet of Mason Rudolph and swinging it at the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

    Once he was reinstated, the two-time Pro Bowler signed a five-year, $125 million extension with the Browns, so the suspension did little to shake Cleveland's faith in him going forward.

    Garrett put together another great season. He had 45 tackles, 12 sacks and four forced fumbles in 14 appearances.

    His 2020 campaign hit a bump when the Browns placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list in November, a designation that is used for players who tested positive for the coronavirus or had close contact with a COVID-19-positive person.

    The oblique injury may help explain why Garrett's impact was somewhat muted in the divisional round. He had two tackles and one sack, the latter of which came late in the fourth quarter.

    While Sunday's loss will sting for fans, the Browns have laid a strong foundation for 2021, and Garrett promises to be a big part of that.

