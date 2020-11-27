Grading Every NBA Team's Offseason so Far

0 of 30

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

If you blinked, you missed most of the 2020 NBA offseason action.

In a little over a week, we saw rosters revamped by the draft, trades and free-agent signings. And while not every team operated with the relentless transactional fury of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who swung deals with 10 organizations, it was still easy to come out of the experience feeling as dazed as Trevor Ariza, who shuttled between four teams in a matter of hours.

These offseason grades will assess how each organization did with the resources it had at its disposal, keeping in mind that not everyone had cap space, high draft picks or useful trade chips. There's no curve here, but we'll acknowledge each team's varying goals and positions in the league hierarchy as we evaluate their work.

In some cases, win-now moves made sense. In others...not so much.

We'll be tough but fair, though judging by the plethora of high marks we'll see, it seems like several teams used the lengthy hiatus from March to July to get their plans in order.

Then again, maybe the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets could have used a few more weeks.