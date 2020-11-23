    Patrick Mahomes Discusses LeBron James' Tweet After Chiefs' Win vs. Raiders

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr played brilliantly during Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he made the mistake of leaving Patrick Mahomes too much time at the end of the contest.

    Even LeBron James knew what was coming:

    "It's definitely cool," Mahomes said of James' tweet during an interview with 610 Sports Radio's The Drive (around the seven-minute mark). "I've got to meet him a couple of times now. Just a great dude and someone who loves sports probably as much as I do. It's cool to have competitors that have been great for a long time, guys who you watch win championships year in and year out and for them to give you that type of respect; it's stuff that you want around the whole sports industry." 

    After Carr found Jason Witten for a go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes remaining, Mahomes countered by leading the Chiefs right down the field and hitting Travis Kelce for the winning score with less than 30 seconds left. 

    Kansas City won 35-31 and got some revenge for its only loss of the season, which came against Las Vegas. 

    In addition to recognizing each other for their greatness in their respective sports, James and Mahomes worked together on the More Than A Vote campaign to fight against voter suppression.

