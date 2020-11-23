    Mike Norvell Denies Dabo Swinney's Claim That FSU Used COVID-19 to Postpone Game

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell speaks at a press conference Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. Norvell is Florida State's new coach, taking over a Seminoles program that has struggled while he was helping to build Memphis into a Group of Five power. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
    Phil Sears/Associated Press

    Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said COVID-19 was "absolutely" the reason his team's game against Clemson was postponed Saturday, per David M. Hale of ESPN. 

    The game was moved shortly before its scheduled starting time after "both teams' medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game," per the ACC's official release. Florida State's medical staff determined it was unsafe after a Clemson player showed symptoms of COVID-19 but was allowed to practice and travel with the team.

    "Football coaches are not doctors. Some of us might think we are, but there's a reason why medical advisers make decisions based on the information that is provided," Norvell said Monday. "It's unfortunate that opportunity has been delayed, but there's a reason people making those decisions have that responsibility."

    This comes after Clemson coach Dabo Swinney accused Florida State of postponing the game for competitive reasons.

    "This game was not canceled because of COVID," Swinney said Sunday, per Hale. "COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. I have no doubt their players wanted to play and would have played. And same with the coaches. To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game."

    Swinney maintained Clemson followed all required protocols. He also said that the coaches were not a part of the call Saturday morning on which medical staff made the decision not to play.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 7-1 Tigers were heavy favorites to beat the 2-6 Seminoles, although Clemson is looking for every opportunity to impress the College Football Playoff committee, which releases its first rankings Tuesday. 

    Clemson suffered its first loss of the season earlier this month to Notre Dame while Trevor Lawrence was unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19. The team now has just two scheduled games left in the season if the matchup against FSU is not made up: next Saturday against Pittsburgh and Dec. 5 at Virginia Tech.

    The squad is No. 4 in the latest Associated Press poll and is looking to solidify a spot in the playoff for the sixth straight season.

    Related

      Norvell denies Dabo claim that FSU ducked Tigers

      Norvell denies Dabo claim that FSU ducked Tigers
      Florida State Football logo
      Florida State Football

      Norvell denies Dabo claim that FSU ducked Tigers

      David M. Hale
      via ESPN.com

      2024 WR Keylen Adams offered by Florida State

      2024 WR Keylen Adams offered by Florida State
      Florida State Football logo
      Florida State Football

      2024 WR Keylen Adams offered by Florida State

      Noles247
      via Noles247

      Coach Interviews: November 23

      Coach Interviews: November 23
      Florida State Football logo
      Florida State Football

      Coach Interviews: November 23

      Florida State Seminoles
      via Florida State Seminoles

      Mike Norvell on postponed game: 'We cannot be careless'

      Mike Norvell on postponed game: 'We cannot be careless'
      Florida State Football logo
      Florida State Football

      Mike Norvell on postponed game: 'We cannot be careless'

      247Sports
      via 247Sports