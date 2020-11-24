Fantasy Football Week 12: Michael Pittman Jr. and Other Top Waiver-Wire Targets

0 of 8

Only six weeks remain in the 2020 NFL regular season. While there's still a lot of football left to be played, the fantasy football postseason is right around the corner.

As has been the case all season, the waiver wire will be a valuable tool for Week 12. No teams are on bye this week, but the injury bug is still roaming the sidelines and making some of our fantasy favorites unavailable.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who was among the front-runners for Offensive Rookie of the Year, is now done for the season after tearing his MCL and ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ben Baby. With players like Joe Mixon and Drew Brees also on injured reserve, shorthanded fantasy managers may need to turn to the waiver wire for replacements.

Here, we'll examine eight waiver-wire targets for Week 12. We'll be looking specifically at players who are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, and all choices are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.