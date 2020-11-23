Duke's Season Opener Postponed After Gardner-Webb Has Positive COVID-19 Test

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Duke men's basketball team announced Monday that its season opener against Gardner-Webb has been postponed after the Bulldogs registered a positive COVID-19 test within their program.

The Blue Devils will instead start their season at home against Coppin State on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

