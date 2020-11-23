Duke's Season Opener Postponed After Gardner-Webb Has Positive COVID-19 Test

Duke's Season Opener Postponed After Gardner-Webb Has Positive COVID-19 TestNovember 23, 2020
Gerry Broome/Associated Press
The Duke men's basketball team announced Monday that its season opener against Gardner-Webb has been postponed after the Bulldogs registered a positive COVID-19 test within their program.
The Blue Devils will instead start their season at home against Coppin State on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.
