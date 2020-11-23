    Duke's Season Opener Postponed After Gardner-Webb Has Positive COVID-19 Test

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo,Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in Durham, N.C. Krzyzewski has lamented this has been a season of interruptions so far for No. 8 Duke. The latest one has to do with Coach K himself, after the Hall of Famer announced he will step away from the team later this week to have back surgery. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    The Duke men's basketball team announced Monday that its season opener against Gardner-Webb has been postponed after the Bulldogs registered a positive COVID-19 test within their program. 

    The Blue Devils will instead start their season at home against Coppin State on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. 

                                                             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

