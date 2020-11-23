Report: Lewis Hamilton Set to Receive Knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II

Clive Mason/Associated Press

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is reportedly set to receive a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II for his accomplishments on the track.

Jack Newman of the Daily Mail reported Hamilton would officially become Sir Lewis Hamilton at the New Year's Honours ceremony.



Hamilton, 35, won his seventh F1 championship in 2020, tied for the most in the sport's history with Michael Schumacher. He is also the winningest driver in history with 94 career wins.

The only Black driver in F1 history, Hamilton had been set to earn knighthood honors previously but had to wait until a tax issue was resolved. Ryan Sabey of the Sun reported the United Kingdom's Government's Honours Committee gave Hamilton's tax payments approval, paving the way for his knighthood.

While Hamilton has maintained he considers the honor one meant for heroes who save lives, it seems he won't turn down the chance to meet the Queen again.

"Like everyone, I've grown up adoring the royal family, if one day I am honored to be up in front of the Queen again, it would be the happiest day ever to see her again, she's an icon, such an incredible individual," Hamilton told the BBC.