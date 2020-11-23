    Alex Smith on Fear of Injury: 'That Feeling of Being Alive' Is 'Intoxicating'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) passing during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

    Two years after his career almost ended with a brutal leg injury, Alex Smith is now the regular starter for the Washington Football Team. Despite the fear of reinjury, he suggested he won't let it affect him on the field, per Peter King of NBC Sports:

    "There's obviously an element [of fear]. In football, there's real repercussions. It's a physical game. There's always been that element even before this injury. That's part of what is amazing about football, playing on that edge, that feeling of being alive. It's intoxicating. Really, that's also part of the reason I wanted to come back and see if I could."

    The 36-year-old has played well since shaking off the rust.

    After throwing for 390 yards in a loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10, he led the team to a win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals at FedEx Field.

    It has been a rough year for Washington overall, but the 3-7 squad is still in the title race in the weak NFC East, especially if it can beat the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

    Smith, who has been sacked 12 times in four appearances this year, will seemingly continue to play without abandon.        

