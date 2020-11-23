3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 11 Loss

1 of 3

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

When the Raiders beat the Chiefs in Week 5, Carr had one of his best showings of 2020. He passed for a season-high 347 yards and three touchdowns in the 40-32 victory. That's the type of performance that's needed for a quarterback to keep pace with Kansas City's offense, led by former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday night, Carr played well once again, passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Over Las Vegas' previous three games, Carr hadn't thrown for more than 165 yards. And he hadn't had a three-touchdown game since its last meeting with Kansas City.

Carr has passed for 2,431 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games this season. And he's certainly played his best when going up against the AFC West-leading Chiefs.

"That’s as good as you can play," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Plus, had four or five balls that were magnificent throws that we could have caught but didn’t make the play on. He played tremendous. He was almost flawless."

If Las Vegas would have had more time at the end, perhaps the result would have been different. After Kansas City took the lead, the Raiders got the ball at their own 25-yard line with 19 seconds remaining. Carr tried to force a pass on the first play and was intercepted, thus ending the game. It was one of the few rare blemishes for 29-year-old.