Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Le'Veon Bell's Fantasy Outlook After Chiefs Beat Raiders

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Now four games into his Kansas City Chiefs tenure, Le'Veon Bell is no closer toward establishing himself as an elite fantasy running back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the star in Kansas City's backfield as the team beat the Las Vegas Raiders 35-31 on Sunday.

Edwards-Helaire ran for 69 yards and two touchdowns while catching one pass for eight yards. Bell carried the ball seven times for 25 yards and one score and had one catch for 11 yards.

From the moment he signed with the team, the extent to which Bell would be getting the ball in Kansas City was the big question. The 28-year-old has a lengthier resume, but Edwards-Helaire was showing exactly why the Chiefs selected him 32nd overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

It turns out Bell's achievements with the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't counting for much. In Kansas City's last four games, he has 23 carries compared to 33 for Edwards-Helaire.

To some extent, it has become the worst-case scenario for fantasy football managers because Bell and Edwards-Helaire are eating into each other's production, with neither elevating significantly higher than the other.

Perhaps Andy Reid and his coaching staff are playing the long game and have something in store for later in the year. Splitting the duties of his two best running backs pretty evenly is a good way to ensure both are healthy and effective, though.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dropping Bell would be risky because he's still a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. But he probably isn't worth starting at the moment.

Edwards-Helaire finally had a strong showing after three straight nondescript performances. He's a far safer fantasy asset and deserves at least RB2/flex consideration.