NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding John Wall, Russell Westbrook, More

The New York Knicks have had a pretty muted offseason so far, and that's probably a welcome development for fans. Rather than trying to speed up the rebuild, team president Leon Rose and the front office is content to make incremental moves that don't necessarily help now but could serve a purpose in the long term.

That probably means we can rule the Knicks out of the Westbrook sweepstakes.

Newsday's Steve Popper wrote that "a trade for [Westbrook] remains a possibility if the price falls low enough and mostly what Rose showed right now was that he would not be panicked."

Westbrook doesn't have same durability concerns as Wall, but the $132.6 million still outstanding on his contract is just as much of an issue.

And another problem for the 2017 MVP is his most logical landing spots are drying up.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Houston Rockets talked to the Orlando Magic about a deal that included Aaron Gordon. Negotiations "never progressed" beyond that.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Nov. 16 the Charlotte Hornets "have emerged as the most likely team to land [Westbrook]." They've since selected LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft and agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract with Gordon Hayward, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Also of note, Wojnarowski reported Sunday that New York agreed to a three-year, $10 million deal with former Rockets guard Austin Rivers.

If the Knicks are off the board, too, for the most part, Westbrook might not be going anywhere.