Report: Texans' Randall Cobb Expected to Miss Time with 'Significant' Toe Injury

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Sunday's 27-20 win over the New England Patriots wasn't all good news for the Houston Texans.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered a toe injury that is "considered significant" and will likely hold him out of multiple games. He will undergo tests Monday to determine the extent of the setback.

Cobb had two catches for seven yards and a touchdown during the game before he exited. It was his third touchdown of the year, which equals his total from last season when he was on the Dallas Cowboys.

While the veteran is no longer as productive as he was in his prime, he has still been a dangerous weapon for a Houston team that traded away DeAndre Hopkins before the season and has attempted to replicate his production with a collective effort.

Cobb had a season-high 95 receiving yards against his old team, the Green Bay Packers, on Oct. 25 and has multiple catches in every game this year.

Still, he isn't the same player who was a Pro Bowler in 2014 with 1,287 receiving yards on the Packers.

Look for the Texans to continue relying on the combination of Will Fuller V and Brandin Cooks at wide receiver while Cobb is sidelined as they look to turn things around following a 3-7 start.

They still play the 2-7-1 Cincinnati Bengals, 4-6 Detroit Lions and 5-5 Chicago Bears, who have lost four straight, in their final six games, so this season is not quite a lost cause for the Texans. Unfortunately for them, they apparently will be working without Cobb for the immediate future.