Carson Wentz Won't Be Benched by Eagles, Per Doug Pederson: 'He Is Our Starter'

Carson Wentz will remain the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback despite another lackluster showing in a 22-17 defeat to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

"No questions about it. He is our starter," head coach Doug Pederson told reporters after the game.

Wentz finished 21-of-35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked five times by a Browns defense that was without Myles Garrett.

