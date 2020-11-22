    Carson Wentz Won't Be Benched by Eagles, Per Doug Pederson: 'He Is Our Starter'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2020

    Philadelphia Eagles' head coach Doug Pederson talks with Carson Wentz (11) during a timeout against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants 22-21. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
    Rich Schultz/Associated Press

    Carson Wentz will remain the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback despite another lackluster showing in a 22-17 defeat to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

    "No questions about it. He is our starter," head coach Doug Pederson told reporters after the game.

    Wentz finished 21-of-35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked five times by a Browns defense that was without Myles Garrett.

               

