Daniil Medvedev Tops Dominic Thiem to Win 2020 ATP World Tour Finals

Daniil Medvedev went through the gauntlet to get to the championship match of the ATP World Tour Finals. It's no surprise then that he finished the job.

After already disposing the top two players at the tournament, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, the 24-year-old defeated Dominic Thiem on Sunday, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4, to earn the title.

After the win, Medvedev had nothing but praise for Thiem (h/t Tumaini Carayol of The Guardian):

"First of all, what a match. One, maybe, one of my best victories. I mean, 2 hours 42 [minutes], three sets against an amazing player, Dominic. Congrats already for what you achieved in your career. I think your name is already in the history of tennis books.

"So, it's amazing, you won a Grand Slam this year. I mean, you're playing unbelievable. I hope we're gonna have many more matches to come on the big occasions like this—semifinal of the US Open and final here—so congrats to you and your team. You're doing an amazing job."

Medvedev's current 10-win match streak is pretty incredible. Coming into November, he had never beaten a top-10 player. The 24-year-old beat seven top-10 players this month alone, however.

Suffice to say, he's on a roll.

"Daniil really deserves it," Thiem said. "Amazing match, congrats for, in general, another great year as well. Amazing month, November, with the Bercy title here, and I hope we have many great matches to come. It was a pleasure today, even though I lost."

Thiem was the better player through the first set, but Medvedev made some key adjustments, bypassing longer rallies on the baseline by forcing play at the net. Not that he didn't win some impressive points off the rally as well:

But in general, Thiem struggled to adjust to Medvedev's change in tactics.

Sometimes you win with superior physical skills. And sometimes you win with your mind. Medvedev did the latter on Sunday, an impressive trait for the up-and-coming star to possess early in his career.