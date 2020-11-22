Knicks Trade Rumors: JaVale McGee Talks Held with Lakers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have reportedly "emerged as a potential trade partner" for the Los Angeles Lakers and center JaVale McGee, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Per that report, "if talks progress, New York would surely require at least one additional asset from the Lakers to take McGee into salary-cap space."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.