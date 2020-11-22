    Knicks Trade Rumors: JaVale McGee Talks Held with Lakers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2020
    Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, left, and Los Angeles Lakers' JaVale McGee, right, lock up while waiting for a rebound during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks have reportedly "emerged as a potential trade partner" for the Los Angeles Lakers and center JaVale McGee, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

    Per that report, "if talks progress, New York would surely require at least one additional asset from the Lakers to take McGee into salary-cap space."

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

