Giants Rumors: Jason Garrett 'Under Scrutiny' and Could Be Fired After Season

The New York Giants' internal discord on their coaching staff apparently extends beyond recently fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the Giants could also fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who is "under scrutiny" for the team's offensive struggles.

Colombo served as an assistant under Garrett in Dallas, so there is a pretty obvious through line for potential friction. Head coach Joe Judge and Colombo reportedly clashed on offensive line techniques, leading to a heated relationship. It seems logical that Garrett would lean toward siding with Colombo, given his entire coaching career was previously spent as part of Garrett's coaching staff.

The Giants fired Colombo during their bye week, with the relationship between the assistant and Judge becoming so toxic they had security escort Colombo out rather than have a meeting with Judge.

The Giants are 3-7 in Judge's first season at the helm, with the former Patriots assistant being under scrutiny for his coaching style since the beginning of camp. Daniel Jones has shown little improvement in his second NFL season, struggling with turnovers while also making few big plays—a deadly combination for an offense.

Football Outsiders ranks the Giants as a bottom-10 offense. Their defense has not fared any better.

Most of the issues that plagued Garrett late in his Dallas tenure have followed him to New York, with the Giants lacking imaginative play calling for most of the season.