Anderson Silva Addresses Retirement in Instagram Post After Leaving UFC

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Anderson Silva's MMA career hasn't reached its conclusion, but his time with the UFC has.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Silva reacted to "an attempt to force my retirement" after the UFC released him from his contract.

"I didn't lose what's most important, the will and the desire to continue doing what I love, I still have the warrior spirit and that burning flame in my heart that motivates me," Silva wrote. "I have total belief that I can continue to compete in the elite of MMA."

The former middleweight champion dropped his seventh fight in his last nine bouts on Halloween when Uriah Hall earned a technical knockout (punches) in the fourth round of UFC Fight Night 181. It was Silva's third consecutive loss and second straight by TKO.

After that bout, UFC President Dana White expressed regret at allowing Silva back into the Octagon.

"I made a big mistake," White told reporters. "I shouldn't have let him fight this fight tonight but out of respect to him, he's a legend of this sport and a legend of this company, I did something that I disagreed with. I knew I was right and tonight proved I was right. Anderson Silva should never fight again."

However, it seems the 45-year-old remains committed to the sport, even if the UFC is done with him.