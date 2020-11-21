    Anderson Silva Addresses Retirement in Instagram Post After Leaving UFC

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 22, 2020

    Anderson Silva, of Brazil, squats before a middleweight mixed martial arts bout against Derek Brunson at UFC 208 Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in New York. Silva won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Anderson Silva's MMA career hasn't reached its conclusion, but his time with the UFC has. 

    In an Instagram post on Saturday, Silva reacted to "an attempt to force my retirement" after the UFC released him from his contract. 

    "I didn't lose what's most important, the will and the desire to continue doing what I love, I still have the warrior spirit and that burning flame in my heart that motivates me," Silva wrote. "I have total belief that I can continue to compete in the elite of MMA."

    The former middleweight champion dropped his seventh fight in his last nine bouts on Halloween when Uriah Hall earned a technical knockout (punches) in the fourth round of UFC Fight Night 181. It was Silva's third consecutive loss and second straight by TKO. 

    After that bout, UFC President Dana White expressed regret at allowing Silva back into the Octagon. 

    "I made a big mistake," White told reporters. "I shouldn't have let him fight this fight tonight but out of respect to him, he's a legend of this sport and a legend of this company, I did something that I disagreed with. I knew I was right and tonight proved I was right. Anderson Silva should never fight again."

    However, it seems the 45-year-old remains committed to the sport, even if the UFC is done with him.   

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      McGregor-Pacquiao in Works? 👀

      Manager for both fighters says he thinks they square off again: ‘That is a fight we are definitely going to make’

      McGregor-Pacquiao in Works? 👀
      MMA logo
      MMA

      McGregor-Pacquiao in Works? 👀

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      4 Ways Maia Can Beat Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 255

      4 Ways Maia Can Beat Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 255
      MMA logo
      MMA

      4 Ways Maia Can Beat Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 255

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC's Next Aussie Champ?

      Chelsea Hackett hasn't set foot in the Octagon yet, but fans believe the 22-year-old will bring a title back to Australia ➡️

      UFC's Next Aussie Champ?
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC's Next Aussie Champ?

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      5 Questions That Need to Be Answered at UFC 255 ❓

      5 Questions That Need to Be Answered at UFC 255 ❓
      MMA logo
      MMA

      5 Questions That Need to Be Answered at UFC 255 ❓

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report