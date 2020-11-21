Saints' Drew Brees Reveals Doctors Found 11 Rib Fractures in Tests on Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees told ESPN's Ed Werder that doctors discovered he has 11 total rib fractures, up from the five revealed in testing done last Monday.

Werder provided a larger health update on Brees, who is on injured reserve and will miss the next three games at a minimum.

"In a conversation tonight with Drew Brees, the Saints quarterback said that doctors have been encouraged by his progress—specifically improvement in lung function and the continued dissipation of the pneumothorax suffered last week. They've also discovered six more rib fractures.

"Brees had X-rays, CAT scans and has been seen by doctors every other day this week. They have now confirmed eight rib fractures on his left side and three on the right. That's more than double the total from testing performed on Monday that revealed five rib fractures.

"The Saints placed Brees on injured-reserve Friday and he will miss at least the next three games. Brees is hopeful that he will be physically ready to play as soon as he's eligible in Week 14 and do so without further risk of re-injury."

Werder previously reported that Brees suffered a pair of rib fractures Nov. 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before sustaining three more against the San Francisco 49ers one week later. He also suffered a collapsed lung.

Brees left the 49ers game early because of injury, and Jameis Winston stepped in to take the majority of snaps. Taysom Hill also filled in at quarterback.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 41-year-old signal-caller will miss the Saints' home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, a road game at the Denver Broncos on Nov. 29 and a road game at Atlanta on Dec. 6. The earliest he can return would be on Dec. 13 at the Philadelphia Eagles.

New Orleans has not named a starter for Sunday, but ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Winston "will not be part of any offensive packages" against Atlanta, in essence giving the starting job to Hill.