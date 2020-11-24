Aaron Rodgers: Matt Stafford 'Doesn't Get Anywhere Near the Credit' He Deserves

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers praised Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Rodgers was having a conversation with ex-Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee and ex-Packers teammate and linebacker A.J. Hawk about his no-look pass to wideout Davante Adams last Sunday before praising Stafford for making those types of throws routinely (around 35-second mark):

"I must say this. You know, a guy who probably doesn't get anywhere near the credit for doing s--t like that all the time, he wears No. 9 and plays in Detroit.

"That dude, what he does with the ball, it's impressive. It's really, really impressive.

"I know [current ESPN analyst and ex-Lions backup quarterback] Dan Orlovsky will highlight some stuff from time to time, sure, because they played together and they're good friends, which he should, but that dude is throwing crazy no-lookers all the time, like, and he can throw from any arm angle."

Stafford's no-look passes garnered a little attention last year, with Brandon Thorn of Establish the Run pointing out a few clips on Twitter.

As Rodgers alluded to Tuesday, part of the reason Stafford doesn't get as much attention could be the state of the Lions. After a losing season in 2018, the team went 3-12-1 last year as Stafford only played eight games.

Stafford's 2020 Lions are 4-6 but not out of the NFC playoff picture just yet. They'll host the Houston Texans at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day on CBS.