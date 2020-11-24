    Aaron Rodgers: Matt Stafford 'Doesn't Get Anywhere Near the Credit' He Deserves

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 24, 2020

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers praised Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

    Rodgers was having a conversation with ex-Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee and ex-Packers teammate and linebacker A.J. Hawk about his no-look pass to wideout Davante Adams last Sunday before praising Stafford for making those types of throws routinely (around 35-second mark):

    "I must say this. You know, a guy who probably doesn't get anywhere near the credit for doing s--t like that all the time, he wears No. 9 and plays in Detroit.

    "That dude, what he does with the ball, it's impressive. It's really, really impressive.

    "I know [current ESPN analyst and ex-Lions backup quarterback] Dan Orlovsky will highlight some stuff from time to time, sure, because they played together and they're good friends, which he should, but that dude is throwing crazy no-lookers all the time, like, and he can throw from any arm angle."

    Stafford's no-look passes garnered a little attention last year, with Brandon Thorn of Establish the Run pointing out a few clips on Twitter.     

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    As Rodgers alluded to Tuesday, part of the reason Stafford doesn't get as much attention could be the state of the Lions. After a losing season in 2018, the team went 3-12-1 last year as Stafford only played eight games.

    Stafford's 2020 Lions are 4-6 but not out of the NFC playoff picture just yet. They'll host the Houston Texans at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day on CBS.       

