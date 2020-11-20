    Mavericks Rumors: Trey Burke Agrees to 3-Year, $10M Contract

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 21, 2020

    Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke (32) drives against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    The Dallas Mavericks are signing guard Trey Burke to a deal worth nearly $10 million over three years, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein

    Burke began the 2019-20 season with the Philadelphia 76ers but was waived in early February after averaging 5.9 points and 2.1 assists in 25 games. 

    He previously played for Dallas during a 25-game stint in 2018-19 before returning to the Mavs ahead of the league's restart in July as a replacement for Jalen Brunson. In eight games with Dallas last year he averaged 12.0 points and 3.8 assists. 

    Burke has struggled to carve out a role for himself in the league since entering as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2013 draft. 

    After starting 68 games his rookie year, that number dropped to 43 during his sophomore season in 2014-15. He's started just 18 games total since then.

    The Mavericks are hoping they have the right system and rotation to deploy the 28-year-old effectively. Despite not averaging at least 13 points per game during any season of his career, Burke has a chance to help a contending Dallas team round out its roster.

    The Mavs are betting millions that will be the case. 

