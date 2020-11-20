Mavericks Rumors: Trey Burke Agrees to 3-Year, $10M Contract

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks are signing guard Trey Burke to a deal worth nearly $10 million over three years, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.

Burke began the 2019-20 season with the Philadelphia 76ers but was waived in early February after averaging 5.9 points and 2.1 assists in 25 games.

He previously played for Dallas during a 25-game stint in 2018-19 before returning to the Mavs ahead of the league's restart in July as a replacement for Jalen Brunson. In eight games with Dallas last year he averaged 12.0 points and 3.8 assists.

Burke has struggled to carve out a role for himself in the league since entering as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2013 draft.

After starting 68 games his rookie year, that number dropped to 43 during his sophomore season in 2014-15. He's started just 18 games total since then.

The Mavericks are hoping they have the right system and rotation to deploy the 28-year-old effectively. Despite not averaging at least 13 points per game during any season of his career, Burke has a chance to help a contending Dallas team round out its roster.

The Mavs are betting millions that will be the case.