    Malik Beasley, Timberwolves Agree to 4-Year, $60M Contract

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2020

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) waves to the crowd as he leaves the court after the team's loss to the Denver Nuggets during an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    Malik Beasley is staying with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    On Friday, agent Brian Jungreis told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that Beasley agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with the Timberwolves. He appeared in 14 games for Minnesota during the 2019-20 campaign.

    Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic noted the final year on the contract is a team option.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

