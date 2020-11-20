Malik Beasley, Timberwolves Agree to 4-Year, $60M Contract

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Malik Beasley is staying with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Friday, agent Brian Jungreis told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that Beasley agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with the Timberwolves. He appeared in 14 games for Minnesota during the 2019-20 campaign.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic noted the final year on the contract is a team option.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.