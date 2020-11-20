    De'Aaron Fox, Kings Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $163M Max Contract Extension

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2020
    Alerted 5m ago in the B/R App

    Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox (5) looks for a pass during an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The Sacramento Kings have apparently found their franchise player.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Kings and point guard De'Aaron Fox agreed to a five-year, $163 million contract extension. What's more, there is a clause that would allow him to reach the $195.6 million supermax.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

