De'Aaron Fox, Kings Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $163M Max Contract Extension

The Sacramento Kings have apparently found their franchise player.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Kings and point guard De'Aaron Fox agreed to a five-year, $163 million contract extension. What's more, there is a clause that would allow him to reach the $195.6 million supermax.

