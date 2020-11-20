Knicks Rumors: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Expected to Interest NY in Free Agency

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are expected to have interest in free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

The shooting guard averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.5 minutes per game with the Los Angeles Lakers last season while mostly playing off the bench.

Caldwell-Pope did see his production increase during the postseason once the Lakers inserted him into the starting lineup. In 21 games, he averaged 10.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 37.8 percent from three.

That effort helped Los Angeles capture its first NBA title since 2010. Now he's looking to cash in on it.

The Knicks certainly have plenty of cap space—Spotrac estimates New York is $12.7 million under the luxury-tax threshold—and KCP would add a veteran presence to a backcourt led by Frank Ntilikina, RJ Barrett, Dennis Smith Jr. and 2020 first-round pick Immanuel Quickley.

Whether Caldwell-Pope is interested in joining a rebuilding roster after winning a title last season remains to be seen.