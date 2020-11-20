    Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Nationals Considering Move for Cubs Star

    The Washington Nationals appear to be looking at hitters this offseason, with Kris Bryant reportedly on their radar as a trade option.

    Per MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Nationals are "considering a trade" for the 2016 National League MVP. 

    Morosi noted that Bryant is "among numerous hitters they're currently monitoring on the market," including free agent DJ LeMahieu. 

    It's clear why the Nationals are looking at players capable of playing at second base or third base. Carter Kieboom had a disappointing rookie season at the hot corner. He hit .202/.344/.212 with no homers in 33 games. 

    Luis Garcia was Washington's primary second baseman in 2020. He posted a .276/.302/.366 slash line with two homers in 40 games. 

    Bryant is heading into his final year of arbitration with the Chicago Cubs, but it's unclear at this point what direction the organization will go this offseason. Jed Hoyer, who was promoted from general manager to team president after Theo Epstein stepped down earlier this week, will be tasked with figuring things out. 

    One potential complicating factor in a Bryant trade is figuring out his value. The three-time All-Star battled injuries last season while posting a career-low .644 OPS in 34 games. He's projected to earn $18.6 million in arbitration, per Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors. 

    A healthy Bryant is one of the best players in Major League Baseball. He had a .284/.385/.516 slash line and averaged 28 homers per season from 2015-19. 

