MLS Playoffs 2020: First-Round Odds and Predictions

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The MLS Cup Playoffs truly serve as a second season.

Over three weeks, 17 one-legged playoff contests will determine the winner of MLS Cup.

Almost two weeks were in between Decision Day and the start of the playoffs Friday with the Eastern Conference play-in round, but it feels like a much longer layoff because most of the regular-season contests occurred at a rapid-fire pace.

The Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia Union is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Sporting Kansas City sits on top of the Western Conference.

The top seeds have not experienced a ton of success in the postseason in the last decade. A year ago, neither top seed advanced to MLS Cup and since 2010, the 2011 LA Galaxy and 2017 Toronto FC are the only top seeds to qualify for MLS Cup.

While the regular season is a showcase of the league’s best overall teams, the postseason is more of a reflection of which squad is best equipped for 90- or 120-minute one-off games.

The first round of games kicks off on Saturday afternoon, with Orlando City SC hosting New York City FC.

The Columbus Crew and New York Red Bulls follow that match, three games will be played on Sunday and three more will take place on Tuesday.