Report: Giants' Joe Judge, Coaches Rip Tom Brady's Ability, Tout Patriots System

Giants head coach Joe Judge and some fellow former New England Patriots staffers with him in New York have "openly denigrated the abilities" of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, according to NFL Network's Michael Silver.

Silver was providing some context behind Judge's argument with now-ex Giants offensive line coach Marc Colombo that preceded Colombo's firing. Silver reported Judge and some assistants have "exuded an alarming aura of haughtiness," with their opinion of Brady one such example:

Brady's performance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would seem to undercut Judge's argument. The 43-year-old has thrown for 2,739 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 10 games. His QBR has climbed from 54.5 last season to 71.4, per Pro Football Reference.

The Bucs have gone above and beyond to strengthen Brady's supporting cast, bringing Rob Gronkowski out of retirement and signing Antonio Brown to join a receiving corps that already included Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Still, the 14-time Pro Bowler is providing a strong response to those who wondered whether he'd struggle without head coach Bill Belichick.

Nobody on Tampa Bay has a reception of more than 50 yards, which goes some way toward justifying Judge's critique. According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, Brady is ninth in average completed air yards (6.6), so he's not exactly dumping it off to a running back or settling for short slants.

The Brady-centric portion of Silver's report is bound to garner some attention. His broader description of Judge and some Giants assistants could raise some concern for the team's brass.

Judge calling upon his experience to guide decisions in New York is understandable. At a certain point, though, going on about the Patriot Way may become grating, especially for a team that's 3-7. This appears to be unfolding with the Detroit Lions and head coach Matt Patricia.

Coaching like Belichick and utilizing his methods aren't as easy when you aren't a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.