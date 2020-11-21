UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Leo Correa/Associated Press

The UFC's flyweight divisions will have a rare moment in the spotlight as both the men's and women's 125-pound titles are on the line at UFC 255 from the Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

Deiveson Figueiredo will put his belt on the line against Alex Perez in the main event. It will be his first title defense since taking the vacated title by virtue of his second win over Joseph Benavidez.

On the women's side Valentina Shevchenko is a much more established champion. She's already defended her title three times, is going for a fourth and hasn't been beaten in the weight class yet. Jennifer Maia will attempt to pull the upset but she has an uphill battle ahead.

The card also features appearances from Mike Perry, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua and Joaquin Buckley. It isn't the strongest card but figures to bring the excitement and finishes are likely to follow.

Here's what the whole offering looks like along with the biggest storylines heading into the night.