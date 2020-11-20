3 Takeaways from Cardinals' Week 11 Loss

0 of 3

Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

As recently as Oct. 25, the Arizona Cardinals rallied from behind to force overtime in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. On Thursday, they weren't successful in doing so.

The Cardinals lost to the Seahawks 28-21 at Lumen Field in Seattle, as they turned over the ball on downs at the Seahawks' 27-yard line in the final minute while trying to drive down the field for a game-tying touchdown. It was a much different outcome than Week 7's, when Arizona won 37-34 in OT in the first meeting between the NFC West rivals this season.

Since their Week 8 bye, the Cardinals have lost two of their three games. And their only win during that stretch required an incredible Hail Mary touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins in the final seconds of their Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Arizona couldn't carry over that momentum to Thursday in a short week, instead falling to 6-4 with its first divisional loss of the season.

Here are three takeaways from the Cardinals' loss Thursday night.