Jon Moxley, Wife Renee Young Announce They're Expecting a Baby

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley and former WWE announcer Renee Young are expecting their first child.

Now going by her real name, Renee Paquette announced the news Thursday on Instagram.

Moxley and Paquette met while working together in WWE, and they were married in April 2017.

WWE announced in January 2019 that Dean Ambrose, his name while wrestling for the promotion, was leaving after he declined its most recent contract offer. Moxley made his AEW debut at the All or Nothing pay-per-view that May.

Paquette continued working with WWE before leaving in August. She later told Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina she was "bothered" with how the company initially reacted upon her public announcement that she had tested positive for COVID-19.