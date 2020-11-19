    Duke's Mike Krzyzewski: It Would Be Challenging to Host March Madness in 1 City

    Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is shown against Georgia Tech in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski has concerns about the possibility that the NCAA holds the men's basketball tournament in a single location.

    Speaking to reporters Thursday, Krzyzewski called it a logistical "challenge to get that many teams" in one spot for the event.

    On Monday, the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee announced it had begun preliminary talks with the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to host the 68-team event in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. The tourney is scheduled to begin with First Four games March 16 and 17.

               

