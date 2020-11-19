Wizards' Deni Avdija Learned English from Call of Duty, iCarly, Drake and Josh

Ariel Schalit/Associated Press

Washington Wizards rookie Deni Avdija's exposure to the English language wasn't limited to Call of Duty.

The revelation initially came during ESPN's broadcast of the 2020 NBA draft. Asked Thursday about the story, the Israeli player told reporters he also watched Drake & Josh and iCarly in addition to enjoying the popular video game series. Together, they all helped him hone his English.

Nothing will make some fans feel older than learning of an incoming draft prospect watching television shows that ran during the mid-to-late 2000s as a kid. It's a bit like discovering Kenyon Martin's son, Kenyon Martin Jr., is entering the Association.

Between playing Call of Duty and watching Nickelodeon series, it's anybody's guess as to what Avdija considers to be trash talk in English as he approaches his first year.