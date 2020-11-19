    Wizards' Deni Avdija Learned English from Call of Duty, iCarly, Drake and Josh

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020
    Alerted 21m ago in the B/R App

    Deni Avdija speaks to the media after NBA's Washington Wizards picked him in the NBA draft 2020 in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Avdija became the highest-drafted player from Israel in NBA history by going No. 9 overall to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night â€” a year after the team made Rui Hachimura the first player from Japan to go in the first round. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    Ariel Schalit/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards rookie Deni Avdija's exposure to the English language wasn't limited to Call of Duty.

    The revelation initially came during ESPN's broadcast of the 2020 NBA draft. Asked Thursday about the story, the Israeli player told reporters he also watched Drake & Josh and iCarly in addition to enjoying the popular video game series. Together, they all helped him hone his English.

    Nothing will make some fans feel older than learning of an incoming draft prospect watching television shows that ran during the mid-to-late 2000s as a kid. It's a bit like discovering Kenyon Martin's son, Kenyon Martin Jr., is entering the Association.

    Between playing Call of Duty and watching Nickelodeon series, it's anybody's guess as to what Avdija considers to be trash talk in English as he approaches his first year.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Klay Has Torn Achilles

      Warriors star suffered a 'season-ending Achilles tear' (Woj)

      Report: Klay Has Torn Achilles
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Klay Has Torn Achilles

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      How Deni Learned English 📺

      How Deni Learned English 📺
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      How Deni Learned English 📺

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's Free Agency Big Board 📋

      Ranking the top 25 free agents available this offseason 📲

      B/R's Free Agency Big Board 📋
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      B/R's Free Agency Big Board 📋

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Five Best Players Who Went Undrafted in 2020 NBA Draft

      Five Best Players Who Went Undrafted in 2020 NBA Draft
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Five Best Players Who Went Undrafted in 2020 NBA Draft

      Kurt Helin
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports