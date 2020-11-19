    Heat's Jimmy Butler Agrees to 'Significant' Multiyear Shoe Contract with Li-Ning

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020

    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a "significant" multiyear signature shoe contract with Li-Ning, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula.

    Free-agent swingman Evan Turner and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum are among the active NBA players also signed to the brand. Heat legend Dwyane Wade signed a lifetime deal with Li-Ning in 2018.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

