Heat's Jimmy Butler Agrees to 'Significant' Multiyear Shoe Contract with Li-Ning

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a "significant" multiyear signature shoe contract with Li-Ning, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula.

Free-agent swingman Evan Turner and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum are among the active NBA players also signed to the brand. Heat legend Dwyane Wade signed a lifetime deal with Li-Ning in 2018.

