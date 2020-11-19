    Report: Cubs' Wrigley Field to Be Given Federal Landmark Status

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020

    People walk by the front of Wrigley Field where the marquee advises that today's Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series between the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs has been postponed in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The game that was postponed due to weather is scheduled to be played Friday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Wrigley Field, home to MLB's Chicago Cubs since 1916, has reportedly been granted federal landmark status in the National Register of Historic Places.

    ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Thursday the designation will allow the Ricketts family, the owners of the team, to access "federal income tax credits on the recently completed refurbishing" of the stadium, which opened in 1914.

    The Friendly Confines housed the Federal League's Chicago Whales for its first two years before that franchise ceased operations, paving the way for the Cubs to take over the ballpark.

    It was called Weeghman Park at the outset and then became Cubs Park in 1920 before taking on the name Wrigley Field in 1927 after the Wrigley Company secured majority ownership six years earlier.

    Known for its compact, old-school style and ivy-laced outfield wall, the stadium hadn't gone under any major renovations until recent years.

    Ricketts and his family paid around $1 billion for the upgrades but sought the landmark status to help cover the cost. The approval granted by U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt is expected to create "millions in tax credits," per Rogers.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "The historical significance of Wrigley Field is interwoven into our nation's story and a key part of what has become America's beloved pastime for over a century," Bernhardt said.

    Landmarks must retain their legendary structure and status in order to retain their place on the list. Rogers noted Chicago's Soldier Field, home of the NFL's Bears, was removed in 2006 following an extensive series of improvements.

    Fenway Park in Boston is also in the National Register of Historic Places.

    Wrigley Field, which also housed the Bears from 1921 through 1970, holds over 41,000 fans at full capacity and was named a Chicago Landmark in 2004.

    Related

      Cano's HOF Fate Has Been Sealed After 2nd PED Suspension

      Cano's HOF Fate Has Been Sealed After 2nd PED Suspension
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Cano's HOF Fate Has Been Sealed After 2nd PED Suspension

      Matt Snyder
      via CBSSports.com

      Why Cano Ban Is Actually Good for the Mets

      How losing one of their best players may help the Mets dethrone the Yankees 👀

      Why Cano Ban Is Actually Good for the Mets
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Why Cano Ban Is Actually Good for the Mets

      Bob Klapisch
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Landing Spots for Josh Hader 📍

      Best team fits for one of MLB's most dominant relievers ➡️

      Top Landing Spots for Josh Hader 📍
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Top Landing Spots for Josh Hader 📍

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Theo Epstein 'Has Had Eyes' on Padres

      Report: Theo Epstein 'Has Had Eyes' on Padres
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Theo Epstein 'Has Had Eyes' on Padres

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report