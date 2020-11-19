NBA Draft 2020 Results: Grades for Each Team, Top Prospects and Sleepers

2 of 3

Anthony Edwards

As sensible a pick as there could be, the Minnesota Timberwolves made Anthony Edwards the draft's first pick and the new running mate for D'Angelo Russell and Karl Anthony-Towns. With the team's franchise cornerstones set at point guard and center, Edwards was ensured an edge over James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball—but he could deserve that edge regardless.

Wiseman only played three games in college. Ball played none, opting to play professionally overseas with the Illawarra Hawks. But while the former opted to forego his year with Memphis and the latter took his talents abroad, Edwards made a name for himself as the NCAA's most explosive scorer.

Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for Georgia across 32 games while piling on highlight after highlight. At 29.4 percent, the 6'5" wing didn't notch a great rate from three, but the shot is pretty and the ranged inefficiency was easily made up for by a 50.2 percent clip from two and a strong 77.2 percent from the line.

He can look lost at times, and his decision-making is rightfully questioned. But when it's working, it's beautiful. An explosive and fluid player blessed with surprising ball-handling and a smooth jumper, the Georgia freshman has the upside and positional fit to prove Minnesota's selection to be the right one.

James Wiseman

Just as Edwards perfectly fit Minnesota's needs, Wiseman was an easy, fantastic pick for the Golden State Warriors. The 19-year-old played just three games at Memphis because just three were enough to know he would be a top pick in this year's draft.

In that limited sample size, Wiseman averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 76.9 percent from the field and 70.4 percent from the line. The big man proved his incredible high school tape could withstand the next level, which was enough to earn confidence that he could continue taking steps in the big league as well.

The hopes are that Wiseman's impressively comfortable handle and shooting touch will develop and that he will become a dynamic modern big as he approaches drinking age. But Golden State doesn't even need him to do that quite yet.

The Warriors built their championship runs on the back of a rim-running, paint-bullying presence in Andrew Bogut. The gritty big's passing was similarly crucial, but about 20 minutes of paint dominance per night were enough to give Golden State an edge and space for its shooters.

Wiseman is 7'1", has a 7'4" wingspan and somehow runs and dunks like a forward unhindered by such rare dimensions. While the basketball world hopes for Klay Thompson's speedy, full recovery, Wiseman should earn time to produce as a rim-runner and rim-protector while developing under the tutelage of Draymond Green and Golden State's highly respected coaching staff.