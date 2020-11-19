LaMelo Ball Says It's a 'Straight Blessing' to Play for Michael Jordan's Hornets

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets selected point guard LaMelo Ball with the third pick in the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday.

Later that evening, Ball sat down with Fox Sports South and talked about joining a team run by chairman and NBA legend Michael Jordan:

"Straight blessing. For real," Ball said. "I don't even have enough words to say. I mean, I'm just blessed right now."

Ball played 12 games for the National Basketball League's Illawarra Hawks last season and averaged 17.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game. The Hornets will look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.

Jordan bought the team in 2010 from BET co-founder Robert L. Johnson.