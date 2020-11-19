    LaMelo Ball Says It's a 'Straight Blessing' to Play for Michael Jordan's Hornets

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 19, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks brings the ball up during a game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney. The Charlotte Hornets selected Ball in the NBA draft Wednesday, Nov. 18. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
    Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

    The Charlotte Hornets selected point guard LaMelo Ball with the third pick in the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday.

    Later that evening, Ball sat down with Fox Sports South and talked about joining a team run by chairman and NBA legend Michael Jordan:

    "Straight blessing. For real," Ball said. "I don't even have enough words to say. I mean, I'm just blessed right now."

    Ball played 12 games for the National Basketball League's Illawarra Hawks last season and averaged 17.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game. The Hornets will look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.

    Jordan bought the team in 2010 from BET co-founder Robert L. Johnson.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Can Dubs Survive Another Klay Injury?

      Last season was supposed to be a gap year for the Warriors’ run. Now it’s looking more like a crater...

      Can Dubs Survive Another Klay Injury?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Can Dubs Survive Another Klay Injury?

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Draft Winners and Losers 📈📉

      We picked four winners and three losers from Wednesday's draft ⬇️

      NBA Draft Winners and Losers 📈📉
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Draft Winners and Losers 📈📉

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️

      There was a lot of talent undrafted. Here's where all the top players are signing ⬇️

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆

      Start date, schedule and more

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report