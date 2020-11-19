NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Rumors on Notable Stars Hitting Open Market

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors find themselves in an all too familiar position entering NBA free agency.

A year ago, the Raptors lost Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers. This time around, there is fear they will lose Fred VanVleet.

Due to the unique nature of the NBA calendar, the Raptors were able to prepare for a potential loss of VanVleet by selecting a point guard in the 2020 NBA draft.

The ideal situation features the Wichita State product coming back to the Canadian franchise, but it has to be prepared for the worst.

Danilo Gallinari is one of the top free agents that seems to be more likely to land with a new team than re-sign with his old club.

The Atlanta Hawks have emerged as one of Gallinari's potential suitors as they look to put more pieces around Trae Young in a quest to contend for an Eastern Conference playoff position.

Latest NBA Free Agent Rumors

Fred VanVleet

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

According to TSN"s Josh Lewenberg, people around the NBA believe the Raptors are the favorite to win VanVleet's signature.

Toronto's quest to keep the 26-year-old point guard will not be easy since he is viewed as the top unrestricted free agent on the market.

New York, Detroit and Atlanta are among the teams with a decent amount of cap space that could sign VanVleet away from the Raptors.

The Raptors prepared for that possibility by landing San Diego State's Malachi Flynn with the No. 29 overall pick in Wednesday's draft.

Flynn could be utilized in plenty of scenarios with VanVleet still on the roster. At first, he would be a backup option, but he could develop into a spot starter for the Eastern Conference side.

If VanVleet returns, he will once again have the keys to the offense and will eventually take over for Kyle Lowry as the top guard on the roster.

If the Raptors re-sign him, they would have Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and VanVleet as cornerstones of their roster at 26 years old or younger.

Toronto's spot in the NBA Finals is far from guaranteed with VanVleet back, but it puts it in a much better position to compete with the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and others if he returns.

Danilo Gallinari

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Wednesday that "there is a growing belief" Atlanta is an ideal position to land Gallinari. Stein's report also mentioned Rajon Rondo as a possible Hawks target.

The Hawks can put all of their energy toward perimeter improvements with the paint secured by the selection of Onyeka Okongwu.

With $43 million in cap space to work with, per Spotrac, the Hawks have the luxury of chasing one or two premier players to add to their young core.

The challenge in courting Gallinari could be convincing him of the team's eventual title aspirations. He may try to go to a team, like the Miami Heat, that is in a much better position to win a championship now.

If the Hawks are able to sell Gallinari on their long-term vision, they could begin to climb out of the East basement.

In that scenario, Atlanta would have one of the top distributors in the league in Young, a veteran shooter in Gallinari, a few young three-point shooters, led by Kevin Huerter, and depth down low through Clint Capela and Okongwu.

On paper, the projected roster with Gallinari looks like it could contend for a playoff position amongst the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and others.

If Gallinari wants to go to a more proven contender, Miami may be the perfect fit because it has to replace Goran Dragic and Jae Crowder.

Gallinari's potential addition to the Miami lineup would help the reigning East champion counter whichever moves Milwaukee, Boston, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers make in the offseason.