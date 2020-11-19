Undrafted NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Details on Top Rookie Signings

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

Dreams came true Wednesday when 60 players heard their names called at the 2020 NBA draft.

The dreams for those who were not called may have been dealt a temporary blow, but there have been plenty of undrafted free agents to make an impact in the league. The next batch of such players are looking for homes and at least have more flexibility to choose their destinations than their counterparts who were picked.

Here is a look at some of the latest reported developments for the top rookies still available after the draft:

One of the best players in all of college basketball will join the Chicago Bulls in Kansas' Devon Dotson:

Penn State's Lamar Stevens, who led the team in scoring, is going to the Cleveland Cavaliers:

Kentucky playmaker Ashton Hagans is going to the Minnesota Timberwolves:

Houston's Nate Hinton is headed to the Dallas Mavericks:

Gonzaga star Killian Tillie will join the Memphis Grizzlies:

Butler guard Sean McDermott and WCC Defensive Player of the Year Jahlil Tripp of Pacific will also join the Grizzlies:

Arkansas guard Mason Jones will sign with the Houston Rockets:

Marquette guard Markus Howard, who was one of the best scorers in all of college basketball, is joining the Denver Nuggets:

UAB guard Nate Darling will sign with the Charlotte Hornets:

WCC leading scorer Jordan Ford of Saint Mary's is going to the Los Angeles Clippers:

Michigan's Zavier Simpson is heading to the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers:

The coming days will surely bring more news as teams look for the next undrafted star waiting to be discovered who could follow in the footsteps of Ben Wallace, Bruce Bowen, Avery Johnson and others.