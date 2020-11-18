Report: Landry Shamet Traded to Nets, Luke Kennard to Clippers in 3-Team Deal

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

A three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons gave Detroit the No. 19 pick in Wednesday's draft, while Los Angeles swapped guards and Brooklyn landed guard Landry Shamet, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Clippers traded Shamet to the Nets, the Nets sent the draft pick to the Pistons, and the Pistons traded guard Luke Kennard to the Clippers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Rodney McGruder would also head to Detroit as part of the transaction. The 29-year-old, who made his NBA debut with the Miami Heat in 2016 and was claimed by the Clippers off waivers in April 2019, appeared in 56 games in 2019-20, posting 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Villanova's Saddiq Bey was selected at No. 19. The Pistons had drafted Killian Hayes at No. 7 and Isaiah Stewart at No. 16 (via the Portland Trail Blazers). Bey averaged 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists with 47.7 percent shooting in 33.9 minutes per game last season.

Shamet, who was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 26 pick out of Wichita State in 2018, was dealt to the Clippers midway through his rookie year. He appeared in 79 games that season, and in 53 outings in 2019-20, he posted 9.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game with 40.4 percent shooting.

The 12th selection in 2017, former Duke star Kennard had appeared mostly off the bench for the Pistons throughout his first two seasons. He put together a career campaign last season, posting 15.8 points per game in 28 contests, including 25 starts, before he was sidelined by knee tendinitis, according to Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News.