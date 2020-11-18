    Al Horford's Sister Anna: Philadelphia Hated Him Because He Didn't Hate Boston

    November 18, 2020

    Philadelphia 76ers' Al Horford (42) shoots against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    With Al Horford on the move after the Philadelphia 76ers traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, the five-time All-Star's sister had some parting words for fans of the franchise.

    "Philly hated us because we never hated on Boston," Anna Horford tweeted Wednesday.

    She shared screenshots of hate she received over Twitter during her brother's run in Philadelphia (warning: NSFW language):  

    Horford played the first nine years of his career with the Atlanta Hawks, who drafted him third overall in 2007, before heading to the Boston Celtics for three seasons from 2016 to '18, where he earned his most recent All-Star nod in his final season.

    Anna Horford has been vocal on Twitter about her support of the Celtics, and in January, she told Boston's WBUR that she hadn't been to a 76ers home game. 

