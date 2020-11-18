Bucks Trade Rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic Move 'In Peril' Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The deal to send Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Milwaukee Bucks is reportedly "in peril," as Sam Amick of The Athletic explained Wednesday:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the move, with the Sacramento Kings expected to send the restricted free agent to Milwaukee as part of a sign-and-trade. The Kings would receive Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson in exchange for the forward.

Bogdanovic reportedly never agreed to the deal, however.

As a restricted free agent, the 28-year-old has the right to sign an offer sheet with any team before the Kings have a chance to match the deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.