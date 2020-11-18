Lakers' LeBron James Invests in Lobos 1707 as Tequila Company Launches

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Reigning NBA champion LeBron James has expanded his investment portfolio—which already includes a national pizza chain in Blaze Pizza and his public school, the I Promise School—to incorporate a new alcohol brand, according to Rawiya Kameir of the Wall Street Journal.

James invested in Lobos 1707, a tequila and mezcal company that launched Wednesday, as part of the Main Street Advisors group that includes a number of other NBA players and James' business partner, Maverick Carter.

The company will offer four products that range in price from $45-150 per bottle.