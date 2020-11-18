    Jim Nantz Reportedly Wants 'Tony Romo Money' in New CBS Contract

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    Announcer Jim Nantz is seen after NFL Super Bowl 53, Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz is reportedly looking for a contract comparable to the one NFL on CBS partner Tony Romo signed with the network earlier this year. 

    According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Nantz wants more than the $17.5 million yearly salary CBS is paying Romo over the course of his deal, which is for "significantly more than five years," per Marchand.

    Nantz, who has been with CBS since 1985, makes $6.5 million per year under his current deal. His contract reportedly is set to expire early next summer.

    The 61-year-old Nantz brings added value that Romo doesn't since Romo only provides analysis for NFL games. Meanwhile, Nantz calls NFL games, the NCAA basketball Final Four and golf events, including the Masters, which he called last weekend.

    Marchand noted that Nantz is due for a raise regardless of whether it exceeds Romo's $17.5 million salary since Fox's Joe Buck and NBC's Mike Tirico earn in the neighborhood of $10 million annually.

    Marchand also reported, however, that CBS views Romo's contract as an aberration rather than a benchmark. With ESPN making a play for Romo because of its need for a star analyst on Monday Night Football, CBS ponied up in a big way to keep the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

    If CBS doesn't meet Nantz's demands and he opts to go elsewhere, ESPN stands out as a top contender because of its lack of long-term certainty when it comes to the MNF announce team.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Steve Levy is the current MNF play-by-play man, but he isn't necessarily viewed as the permanent answer in that spot.

    Should Nantz leave, CBS' No. 2 NFL play-by-play announcer is Ian Eagle, who would be in line for a promotion into the No. 1 slot alongside Romo.

    Related

      10 Raiders on COVID List

      Las Vegas adds seven players to reserve/COVID-19 list to bring total to 10, all from the defense

      10 Raiders on COVID List
      NFL logo
      NFL

      10 Raiders on COVID List

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Expands COVID-19 Protocol

      All 32 teams will enter intensive COVID-19 protocol for the rest of the season with cases spiking across the US

      NFL Expands COVID-19 Protocol
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Expands COVID-19 Protocol

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Jags Fans Try to Screw Vikings

      Fans on Reddit are mass-voting Yannick Ngakoue into Pro Bowl because it'll cost Vikings a higher pick if he's selected

      Jags Fans Try to Screw Vikings
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jags Fans Try to Screw Vikings

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Sets 2021 League Calendar

      • New league year begins March 17 • NFL draft April 29-May 1 All dates are ‘tentative’ and may change

      NFL Sets 2021 League Calendar
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Sets 2021 League Calendar

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report