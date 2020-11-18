Jim Nantz Reportedly Wants 'Tony Romo Money' in New CBS Contract

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz is reportedly looking for a contract comparable to the one NFL on CBS partner Tony Romo signed with the network earlier this year.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Nantz wants more than the $17.5 million yearly salary CBS is paying Romo over the course of his deal, which is for "significantly more than five years," per Marchand.

Nantz, who has been with CBS since 1985, makes $6.5 million per year under his current deal. His contract reportedly is set to expire early next summer.

The 61-year-old Nantz brings added value that Romo doesn't since Romo only provides analysis for NFL games. Meanwhile, Nantz calls NFL games, the NCAA basketball Final Four and golf events, including the Masters, which he called last weekend.

Marchand noted that Nantz is due for a raise regardless of whether it exceeds Romo's $17.5 million salary since Fox's Joe Buck and NBC's Mike Tirico earn in the neighborhood of $10 million annually.

Marchand also reported, however, that CBS views Romo's contract as an aberration rather than a benchmark. With ESPN making a play for Romo because of its need for a star analyst on Monday Night Football, CBS ponied up in a big way to keep the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

If CBS doesn't meet Nantz's demands and he opts to go elsewhere, ESPN stands out as a top contender because of its lack of long-term certainty when it comes to the MNF announce team.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Steve Levy is the current MNF play-by-play man, but he isn't necessarily viewed as the permanent answer in that spot.

Should Nantz leave, CBS' No. 2 NFL play-by-play announcer is Ian Eagle, who would be in line for a promotion into the No. 1 slot alongside Romo.