2021 NBA Mock Draft: Early Predictions for Next Year's Class

0 of 3

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA draft is expected to be different from Wednesday's 2020 edition in a few ways.

As of now, there is a clear-cut No. 1 overall prospect in Cade Cunningham, who was named an Associated Press preseason All-American before he played a minute for Oklahoma State.

The expected one-and-done star headlines a class that will have some players who are taking unique avenues to prepare for life in the NBA.

Jalen Green chose to play for the G League's Ignite team, and potential top-five pick Jonathan Kuminga joined him on the roster that will be coached by Brian Shaw. Green is one of the top candidates to follow Cunningham directly in the draft order next summer.

However, the projected order could change in the coming months depending on the performances at the collegiate level and in the G League.

One extreme situation in the 2020 NBA draft class involved Cole Anthony, who went from potential top pick to likely not being a lottery selection.