2021 NFL Free Agents Who Must Be Re-Signed This Offseason

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL free-agent class looks like another league-altering one based on the big names set to be available.

Notable players like Los Angeles Chargers edge defender Joey Bosa and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey are already wrapped up on extensions. But with one franchise quarterback to lead the way, the remainder of the class is strong.

That quarterback and a handful of other names set to hit the open market must be re-signed by their current teams. They're irreplaceable and worth top dollar, and their losses would set their respective teams back dramatically.